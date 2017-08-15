Lithuanian Band Grabs Bronze at the Silk Road Indie Music Festival 2017

During my trip to Lithuania last fall for 'What's Next in Music?', I had the opportunity to see Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys (The Antique Teeth of Kashpirovski), a band that melds polka, mariachi, post punk and Balkan pop (to name a few styles). The band definitely lives up to their unique musical style of "smagis" (Lithuanian word for "fun", "merry"), delivering everything from wrenching ballads to psychedelic reprises, giving audiences more of a party rather than just a concert.

So we thought they were the perfect band to represent Lithuania at the Silk Road Indie Music Festival 2017 that was held in Chengdu on Dec 1-3. In support of the Chinese Belt & Road Culture Exchange Initiative, the 2017 Silk Road Indie Music Festival is a new concept of international music presentations that integrates performances, award competitions and a platform for music exchange between China with other countries. As such, it was created as a venue to promote communication, cultural cooperation and expansion between East and West.

Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys competed with bands from Belgium, Sweden, Armenia, Germany, Japan, South Africa, India, Norway, Poland, Italy and the UK as well as China to grab the Bronze award.