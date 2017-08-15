|
Lithuanian Band Grabs Bronze at the Silk Road Indie Music Festival 2017
Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys competed with bands from Belgium, Sweden, Armenia, Germany, Japan, South Africa, India, Norway, Poland, Italy and the UK as well as China
During my trip to Lithuania last fall for 'What's Next in Music?', I had the opportunity to see Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys (The Antique Teeth of Kashpirovski), a band that melds polka, mariachi, post punk and Balkan pop (to name a few styles). The band definitely lives up to their unique musical style of "smagis" (Lithuanian word for "fun", "merry"), delivering everything from wrenching ballads to psychedelic reprises, giving audiences more of a party rather than just a concert.
So we thought they were the perfect band to represent Lithuania at the Silk Road Indie Music Festival 2017 that was held in Chengdu on Dec 1-3. In support of the Chinese Belt & Road Culture Exchange Initiative, the 2017 Silk Road Indie Music Festival is a new concept of international music presentations that integrates performances, award competitions and a platform for music exchange between China with other countries. As such, it was created as a venue to promote communication, cultural cooperation and expansion between East and West.
Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys competed with bands from Belgium, Sweden, Armenia, Germany, Japan, South Africa, India, Norway, Poland, Italy and the UK as well as China to grab the Bronze award.
Related MusicDish e-Journal Articles:
» What's Next in Music? Focuses On China - This year's "What's Next in Music?" will include a panel called "Focus Market: China" (2017-08-15)
» Lithuanian Experimental Jazz Comes To China - Lithuanian experimental psychedelic jazz trio Sheep Got Waxed will embark on their debut China Tour (2017-10-03)
back
| top
|
Music Spotlight
» HBC Fall Festival Celebrates 12 years of HBC Fest
» youbloom Announces 2017 LA Music Festival
» Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package From ReverbNation
» Earl And The Steadies To Play In Seoul For "Back To The Retro" Party
» Nielsen Release Music 360 China Report
Music Spotlight Directory
» [2017-12-06] Lithuanian Band Grabs Bronze At The Silk Road Indie Music Festival 2017; Antikvariniai Kašpirovskio Dantys Competed With Bands From Belgium, Sweden, Armenia, Germany, Japan, South Africa, India, Norway, Poland, Italy And The UK As Well As China
» [2017-12-06] Live Entertainment Specialists Headliner Launch Premium Artist Booking Service; A Fully-managed Service That Simplifies The Process Of Booking Renowned Artists And Performers For Occasional Event Planners, Agencies And Brands
» [2017-11-27] Voice-Controlled Speakers & The Music We Listen Too; Music Is A Major Part Of The Way Amazon Echo And Google Home Owners Interact With Their Devices
» [2017-11-21] Nordic & British Musicians' Unions' Joint Statement On Sexism In The Music Industry; Discussions On The Issue Of Gender Inequality, Sexism And Sexual Harassment, The Scale Of Which Had Been Highlighted By The Recent #metoo Campaign
» [2017-11-13] Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist; Nearly A Quarter Of Those Named This Year Are Female, Proving That Music Production Is No Longer A Bastion For The Boys
» [2017-11-13] The Nashville Musicians Sound Healthcare Plan Rolls Out; Sound Healthcare & Financial Announced The Formation Of A True Group Health Insurance Policy Plan For Musicians And Industry Professionals
» [2017-11-09] Streaming & Listening Diversity - Spotify Case Study; Will Artists Have An Easier Time Finding An Audience, Or Will Streaming Focus Global Attention On A Small Number Of Stars?
» [2017-11-09] Two-Sides Of Copyright Finance: Sound Royalties & Kobalt; Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties While Kobalt Launches Fund To Invest In Music Copyright
» [2017-11-08] Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes; ROLI Chief Creative Officer, Live Nation Sweden Managing Directors, Music Glue Global Head Of Business Development, BBR Music Group VP Of International, Warner/Chappell Music Spain Managing Director And Blue Night Director Of Music Clearance
» [2017-11-08] Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance; European Digital Music Companies Launch Of Digital Music Europe
» [2017-11-05] Pandora Subscriber Base Grows To Over 5 Million; Pandora Premium Paid Subscribers Cross The 1 Million Milestone In October 2017
» [2017-11-05] Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services; Engineers Billy Klein And Brian Frederick Spearhead New Online Mastering Effort Through OC Studio
|
follow MusicDish on