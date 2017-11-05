|
Live Entertainment Specialists Headliner Launch Premium Artist Booking Service
A fully-managed service that simplifies the process of booking renowned artists and performers for occasional event planners, agencies and brands
Headliner, an online marketplace that directly connects event planners with live entertainers worldwide, has launched a fully-managed service that simplifies the process of booking renowned artists and performers for occasional event planners, agencies and brands.
Visitors to the 'H' website, headliner.io/h-concierge, can request an act, and Headliner's dedicated team will utilise the platform's extensive partnerships with leading agents, including WME, ATC, CAA, CODA and ITB, to get them the best deal possible. The service also offers logistics support, including technical and artist riders, production and stage management and artist liaison, making the process as easy and effortless as possible.
Previously operating under beta, 'H' has already secured artists for Facebook, brought Groove Armada to The Digital Master Awards, and booked Razorlight for VW events and Little Boots and Hercules & Love Affair for the opening and closing parties of Cannes Lions.
Headliner has also completed final adjustments to its main automated booking platform, which allows event planners to search and book over 4000 musicians, bands and DJs. Event planners can message a suitable act directly through the platform, and receive a quote within 48 hours. The pioneering technology behind the platform, which has seen over 750 bookings in the last 12 months, can now process tens of thousands of enquiries at a time.
The company is headed up by BandWagon Gigs founders Stan McLeod and Maria Hayden and tech virtuoso Rosario Garcia de Zuniga. Investors include Twickets founder Richard Davies, ATC founding partner Brian Message, Frukt co-founder Jack Horner, Digital Catapult CEO Jeremy Silver and BRIT Award winning producer Charlie Andrew.
