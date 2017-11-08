Mixcloud Taps Gracenote for Advanced Music Recognition

Next-generation audio fingerprinting helps Mixcloud identify and catalog copyrighted music within user-generated content

Gracenote will power advanced music recognition for digital audio streaming platform Mixcloud. Using Gracenote MusicID, Mixcloud will more accurately identify copyrighted audio content on its music platform to ensure proper royalty payments to rights holders.



Mixcloud's catalog maintains more than 12 million DJ sets, radio shows and podcasts and ingests more than 1,000 hours of user-generated content every day. As the Mixcloud community of more than 1.2 million creators upload music mixes, radio shows and podcasts, Gracenote automatically fingerprints each piece of content to identify copyrighted work and enable compliance. Once Gracenote MusicID identifies a song, Mixcloud maps it to its proprietary database of artist, label and publisher rights holders to facilitate proper and timely royalty payments.

