MusicDish*China Presents 'Savage Guitarist' Todd Clouser in Beijing

As part of his #YouTheBrave Asia Tour that includes 8 shows across Japan, Todd will be giving solo shows at Laifu Livehouse on 12/27 and Temple Bar on 12/28

独立小炒携“狂野吉他手”Todd Clouser来北京啦！

"A Gem, Clouser spices the All American vibe of Bill Frisell with some Jimi Hendrix fire" -- Philadelphia Inquirer

“Todd Clouser是一颗宝石……他的音乐是在全体美国人所喜爱的Bill Frisell风格之上加入了Jimi Hendrix的火花。” ——《Philadelphia Inquirer》

"fascinating... ultimately illuminating" -- National Public Radio (NPR)

“引人入胜……他绝对是一颗闪闪发光的明星” ——美国国家公共广播电台（NPR）

MusicDish*China is very pleased to bring a very special and unique artist to Beijing to close 2017: Todd Clouser, bandleader of A Love Electric. As part of his #YouTheBrave Asia Tour that includes 8 shows across Japan, Todd will be giving solo shows at Laifu Livehouse on 12/27 and Temple Bar on 12/28.

2017年的岁末，独立小炒非常荣幸地为大家带来一位特别并独特的艺术家——Todd Clouser, 同时他也是乐队A Love Electric的队长。作为他#YouTheBrave亚洲巡演的一站，Todd Clouser将分别于12/27日在北京来福Livehouse和12/28在坛酒吧献上精彩绝伦的演出。

Show Info:

演出信息：

Dec. 27th, Wednesday

12月27日周三 20:00 ～ 22:30

Laifu Livehouse 北京来福Livehouse的松LIVE舞台

#31 Building 6, 22nd Street, Pingod North Zone, 32 Baiziwan Road

北京市朝阳区百子湾路32号二十二院街艺术区6-31号

Tickets: Presale ¥60 Door ¥80

门票预售：¥60 现场：¥80

https://www.showstart.com/event/42903

Dec 28th, Thursday 10pm

12月28日周四 10pm

Temple Bar 坛酒吧

Gulou East Street #206, B202, Dongcheng

北京市东城区鼓楼东大街206号院内B202

FREE! 免费入场！



《Tlalpan Girl》 Todd Clouser

Troubadour Todd Clouser Talks Breaking Down Walls With Music Ahead of Dec 27-28 Beijing Gigs -- The Beijinger

"Todd Clouser doesn't fit into any scene, and doesn't want to" says NPR in describing the aesthetic of the prolific guitarist, vocalist and writer. Clouser has performed over 700 shows on 4 continents with his group A Love Electric and as a solo artist, gracing stages and studios across the Unites States, Central America, and western Europe. Earning praise from critics of jazz and rock alike, Clouser has performed with musicians from John Lurie (Lounge Lizards) to John Zorn, John Medeski, Cyro Baptista, Keb Mo, and many more, across genre and nationality.

“Todd Clouser的音乐很难被归类，他也不愿被别人归类。” NPR（国家公共广播电台）曾这样描述身为吉他手、歌手与作曲人的Todd Clouser。Clouser和他的A Love Electric曾一起在四大洲进行过700多场演出，并作为独奏艺术家在美国、中美洲和西欧等地演出。Clouser在音乐的舞台上曾与John Zorn, John Medeski, Cyro Baptista, Keb Mo等人一同演出。



John Medeski & Todd Clouser

Clouser has released records on Rarenoise (London, UK), Billy Martin's Amulet (NYC), and Ropeadope (Philadelphia). His 2013 offering Man With No Country (Sept 2013) came on Amulet Records, the label of legendary drummer Billy Martin, who performs on a number of the albums tracks. A record of 11 proper songs, biting lyricism, and blood churning sonic landscapes produced by another legend of New York City's downtown scene, Golden Palominos founder Anton Fier. His most recent recording is a live set spanning spoken word diatribe, post-blues/rock song, and instrumental exploration recorded at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN with John Medeski and JT Bates, out January 26, 2018.

Clouser已经在Rarenoise(伦敦)、Amulet（纽约）和Ropeadope（费城）发布了唱片。他在2013年与Amulet唱片（一个由传奇鼓手Billy Martin建立的唱片公司）合作发行了专辑“Man With No Country”，Billy Martin本人也参与了一些曲目的演奏。该专辑中的11首风格独特、抒情而又令人热血沸腾的单曲均由纽约市的另一位传奇鼓手兼作曲家，“Golden Palominos”音乐集团的创始人Anton Fier创作。Clouser接下来将于18年1月26日在明尼苏达州明尼阿波利斯的冰室与John Medeski, JT Bates合作录制一张后爵士摇滚风格的歌曲。

MusicDish*China signed A Love Electric in October to its management roster in China and will be organizing the band's debut tour in June. Their album "Psychmonde" was previously released in China over the summer by MusicDish*China and is now available on major streaming music services such as QQMusic, NetEase Cloud Music and Xiami.

独立小炒今年十月份签下了 A Love Electric乐队并将在明年六月组织该乐队的首次巡演。该乐队的专辑“Psychmonde”已于今年夏天发行，现在已经登陆QQ音乐，网易云音乐和虾米音乐等各大音乐服务平台。