Italian Independent Music Collective Fil1993 Group Signs With MusicDish*China
MusicDish*China will be developing their online presence and social media in China as well as releasing their catalogue to Chinese streaming music services
Italian music company and publisher Fil1993 Group has signed with Beijing-based MusicDish*China to represent the group's labels and artists in China. MusicDish*China will be developing the independent music collective's online presence and social media in China as well as releasing their catalogue to all the major Chinese streaming music providers.
MusicDish*China will be creating and managing their China-hosted website as well as developing their profiles on major social media platforms such as Weibo, Douban and Youku. MusicDish*China will also be releasing music from artists on Fil1993 Group's roster to streaming music services such as Tencent's QQMusic, NetEase Music Cloud and Alibaba's Xiami, with an initial slate of artists to include hard rock band Laederbraun, songwriter Jessica Sole, psychedelic surf band The Honolulu, songwriters Leaves and Stone, prog rock band Diraxy, stoner group One Eyed Jack, power-pop act Galli Master, electro-pop Enoise, Chilean pop rock act Nea Agostini and garage band Le Madri degli Orfani. MusicDish*China will also be seeking festival and touring opportunities for the independent collective's roster in China.
Located in Bergamo, Italy, Fil1993 Group is composed of 4 record labels: Fontana Indie Label (Pop Rock), DanyMan Records (acoustic music & songwriters), Supernova Music (Alternative Rock,Punk and Grunge) and Fat Records (prog-Metal). Taking a page from the artist development model that characterized the 1970s, Fil1993 has been supporting the best independent artists in Italy not produced by the Majors, following them from beginning through production.
