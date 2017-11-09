Insomniac Announces Inaugural Electric Daisy Carnival China Set to Debut in Shanghai

China marks EDC's second location on the Asian continent

Insomniac, in partnership with Zebra Entertainment Enterprise, announced the first ever Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) China, bringing North America's largest dance music festival to Shanghai International Music Park. On Sunday, April 29 and Monday, April 30, Insomniac will transform the vast, city landscape in the heart of Shanghai into an unparalleled music festival experience, bringing three awe-inspiring stages, incredible laser and light displays, imaginative theatrical performers, and world-renowned dance music artists. China marks EDC's second location on the Asian continent and will be the first time that local fans can experience what has made EDC a celebrated global phenomenon.

Early Bird Two-Day GA tickets for the inaugural edition of EDC China will go on sale on Sunday, Feb 4. at 8 a.m. PT for ¥880 plus taxes and fees here. More information on Regular Two-Day GA tickets and Early Bird Two-Day VIP tickets will be announced soon.

The inaugural celebration of EDC China will feature Insomniac's signature stage designs, including kineticTEMPLE, circuitGROUNDS, bassPOD and the Boombox Art Car. Making its second international appearance, the reimagined kineticTEMPLE will venture overseas to Asia where fans will be immersed in an imaginative story embracing life, creativity, nature, and technology. As fans roam the expansive festival grounds to the soundtrack of the world's most notable dance music artists, a colorful array of Brass Monkeys, Marching Band Stilts, Marching Majorettes and Sparklepops will be on hand to entertain Headliners through a spectacle of performance art.