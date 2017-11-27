|
Viberate & Imogen Heap Strive To Give Equal Opportunity To Every Artist
Heap's main role in Viberate's advisory team will be to help further guide us toward a second to none service for the live music segment
Viberate announced their collaboration with Imogen Heap who has been an early adopter of the blockchain. Heap and Viberate.com will work creatively towards empowering those in the live music segment in listing and mapping the global live music ecosystem by building a database of profiles for musicians, venues, agencies and event organizers. The project's goal is to set a standard for the live music industry and connect the stakeholders in a way that they will be able to get in contact and do business with one another directly on the platform.
Heap's main role in Viberate's advisory team will be to help further guide us toward a second to none service for the live music segment, that truly works for the music maker from a user perspective and to share with her peers in the music industry and millions of fans about Viberate.com.
The vision of the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist is a sustainable music industry ecosystem. With her Mycelia Creative Passports project, she is working on new potentials for music makers and the services who interact with their works in light of the distributed ledger technology and smart contracts. She says: "Blockchain has become the long overdue catalyst for the music industry to update its policy and business models toward music makers and to provide quicker and seamless experiences for anyone involved in creating or interacting with music".
