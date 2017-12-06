|
B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company in Music by Fast Company
Global Creative Agency Receives Honor for Its Award-Winning Gorillaz Campaign
Global creative agency B-Reel has been named among the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Music for 2018 by Fast Company. The honor is part of the publication's Most Innovative Companies issue, which celebrates the leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation.
B-Reel earned the No. 6 spot on the Top 10 music list this year for its award-winning partnerships with the Gorillaz, Bang & Olufsen, Google, and Spotify. In 2017, B-Reel helped the Gorillaz launch their highly anticipated new album, 'Humanz,' after a seven-year hiatus. B-Reel's strategy was to create a completely new digital platform, reinventing the traditional album launch by putting on a virtual house party with unparalleled access to the band and live listening events that combined the real world, AR, VR, and 360 degree elements. When the Gorillaz album launched, it was #1 in over 30 countries. The experience won multiple industry awards, including three Cannes Lions and seven Clio Awards.
Since 1999, B-reel has been at the cutting edge of storytelling and technology within the music business, from creating the Wilderness Down launch in partnership with Arcade Fire and Google Chrome, to helping reach the next generation of Bang & Olufsen customers. Today, B-Reel works as a strategic and creative advisor for the world's leading brands, such as Nike, Google, Facebook, Bang & Olufsen, Spotify, and many more.
