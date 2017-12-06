Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK

Turner and Boateng will oversee the Atlantic A&R team, joint projects, as well as maintaining their own artist rosters

Award-winning duo Briony Turner and Alec Boateng have been named co-Heads of A&R at Atlantic Records UK, overseeing the Atlantic A&R team, joint projects, as well as maintaining their own artist rosters.

Among their many achievements to date, Briony and Alec together have been instrumental in developing one of the UK's biggest female solo artists, Jess Glynne. Her debut album I Cry When I Laugh has sold over one million UK copies, and Jess holds the joint record for the most number one singles by a British female solo artist. Their work earned them the MBW A&R Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2016. The pair's capabilities and impressive success rate in discovering and developing core Atlantic artists, and turning them into home grown stars, has established them as two of the most dynamic A&Rs in the industry.

Individually, Turner's reputation as a hit-making A&R has seen her help shape the career of Grammy award-winning electronic pop collective Clean Bandit, and this year sees her continue to work with the critically-acclaimed Plan B and Rae Morris as well as developing artists such as Tayŕ and Dan Caplen - currently at number two in the UK chart with the new hit Rudimental single 'These Days' also featuring Macklemore and Jess Glynne.

A&R and broadcaster, Boateng, also known as Twin B, is one of the most influential and respected names in music culture. He has been instrumental in the recent signing to Atlantic of Stormzy and the #Merky label deal, he's co-A&Red Rita Ora's new music, as well as developing hotly- tipped newcomer Kojo Funds and cementing WSTRN as one of the most exciting British breakthrough acts.

Ed Howard will continue to lead A&R at Asylum Records - home to Ed Sheeran, Rudimental, Anne-Marie - and Paul Samuels will continue with his VP A&R role at Atlantic. Both continue to report to Ben Cook, while the broader Atlantic A&R team now report to Turner and Boateng.