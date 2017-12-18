MusicDish e-Journal - February 22, 2018 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

ICE and Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement
New deal will see songwriters and composers remunerated
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2018-02-21
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

ICE reached an agreement with Facebook for their first multi-territorial music license with an online licensing and processing hub. The license covers Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Messenger and provides online music licensing for over 290,000 rightsholders, across 160 territories. The deal signifies Facebook's commitment in working with the industry to ensure music rightsholders are accurately compensated for the use of their works. Facebook users will be able to add music from a catalogue containing millions of works to videos they create and share with their audiences.

ICE will be working with Facebook during the ongoing development of its rights reporting systems to ensure accurate royalties data. ICE currently has over 40 online music licenses in place with some of the world's largest music streaming platforms and has distributed over €300m to rightsholders since 2016.

ICE was established by PRS, STIM and GEMA to encourage collaboration between Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), music publishers and digital service providers to ensure composers and songwriters are compensated accurately and fairly for the use of their works.

Related News from Mi2N:
» Facebook And Universal Music Group Strike Unprecedented Global Agreement
» Sony/ATV And Facebook Sign Ground-Breaking Agreement

Home » News Beat » ICE and Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13998
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company in Music by Fast Company

» VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr

» Viberate & Imogen Heap Strive To Give Equal Opportunity To Every Artist

» Mixcloud Taps Gracenote for Advanced Music Recognition

» Copyright Royalty Board Increases Sirius XM Royalty Rate

News Beat Directory


» [2018-02-21] Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK; Turner And Boateng Will Oversee The Atlantic A&R Team, Joint Projects, As Well As Maintaining Their Own Artist Rosters

» [2018-02-21] ICE And Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement; New Deal Will See Songwriters And Composers Remunerated

» [2018-02-20] B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company In Music By Fast Company; Global Creative Agency Receives Honor For Its Award-Winning Gorillaz Campaign

» [2018-02-18] YG PLUS And Gracenote To Bring K-POP To Fans Around The World; Gracenote And YG PLUS To Make All K-POP Music More Searchable And Discoverable On Global And Regional Streaming Music Platforms And Services

» [2018-02-17] VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr; VNUE Acquisition Aims To Ensure A Fairer Royalty System

» [2018-02-17] Is Podcasting The New Radio?; 25% Of Surveyed Americans Say They've Listened To A Podcast In The Past Month, Up From Less Than 10% In 2008

» [2018-02-01] Insomniac Announces Inaugural Electric Daisy Carnival China Set To Debut In Shanghai; China Marks EDC's Second Location On The Asian Continent

» [2018-02-01] Viberate & Imogen Heap Strive To Give Equal Opportunity To Every Artist; Heap's Main Role In Viberate's Advisory Team Will Be To Help Further Guide Us Toward A Second To None Service For The Live Music Segment

» [2018-01-22] Italian Independent Music Collective Fil1993 Group Signs With MusicDish*China; MusicDish*China Will Be Developing Their Online Presence And Social Media In China As Well As Releasing Their Catalogue To Chinese Streaming Music Services

» [2017-12-25] MusicDish*China Presents 'Savage Guitarist' Todd Clouser In Beijing; As Part Of His #YouTheBrave Asia Tour That Includes 8 Shows Across Japan, Todd Will Be Giving Solo Shows At Laifu Livehouse On 12/27 And Temple Bar On 12/28

» [2017-12-20] Mixcloud Taps Gracenote For Advanced Music Recognition; Next-generation Audio Fingerprinting Helps Mixcloud Identify And Catalog Copyrighted Music Within User-generated Content

» [2017-12-18] Copyright Royalty Board Increases Sirius XM Royalty Rate; Judges Announce Royalty Rates And Terms For Satellite Audio Radio Services (SDARS) And Preexisting Subscription Services
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Hybrid Studios Hosts Annual NAMM Afterparty

High Definition Music Card - The New Way To Experience Music!

DEATH BY MISADVENTURE, New True Mystery Podcast Launches 31st January 2018

Music And Kids Joins Forces With Carnie Wilson, With Plans To Provide One-on-One After-School Music Education To Thousands Of Middle And High School Students

Don Dawil's Valentine's Day Debut Latin Single "Necesito Verte"

Taking Applications - The 23rd Annual USA Songwriting Competition

The International Music Consulting Firm GINGIO Hosts Events At NAMM And Grammy Weeks



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships