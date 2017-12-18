ICE and Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement

New deal will see songwriters and composers remunerated

ICE reached an agreement with Facebook for their first multi-territorial music license with an online licensing and processing hub. The license covers Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Messenger and provides online music licensing for over 290,000 rightsholders, across 160 territories. The deal signifies Facebook's commitment in working with the industry to ensure music rightsholders are accurately compensated for the use of their works. Facebook users will be able to add music from a catalogue containing millions of works to videos they create and share with their audiences.

ICE will be working with Facebook during the ongoing development of its rights reporting systems to ensure accurate royalties data. ICE currently has over 40 online music licenses in place with some of the world's largest music streaming platforms and has distributed over €300m to rightsholders since 2016.

ICE was established by PRS, STIM and GEMA to encourage collaboration between Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), music publishers and digital service providers to ensure composers and songwriters are compensated accurately and fairly for the use of their works.