MusicDish e-Journal - March 3, 2018 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

PPL and PRS for Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture
Licensing of music played in public now administered by new Leicester-based joint venture, PPL PRS Ltd
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2018-03-03
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

The UK's two music licensing companies, PPL and PRS for Music, have launched their joint venture to create one single company - PPL PRS Ltd - to administer the licensing of music used in public, known as "public performance".

In 2016, the two companies generated almost £270 million through the licensing of live and recorded music to businesses and organizations - from bars, pubs and clubs to hairdressers, fitness centers and hotels. After running costs, this revenue is distributed to their respective members - performers and record companies for PPL and songwriters, composers and publishers for PRS for Music - and acts as an important income stream for the music business. The new joint venture will be the biggest of its kind in the world.

The 200-person company is based in Leicester and is equally owned by PPL and PRS for Music. It has been created to provide customers with a streamlined service, a single point of contact, and one license covering both companies' respective rights, thereby simplifying the administration and making it easier to play and perform music in public. The joint license is called TheMusicLicence and brings to an end the need for customers to purchase separate PPL and PRS for Music licenses from each individual organization.

Home » News Beat » PPL and PRS for Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=14000
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» Music Festivals And Conferences Pledge To Tackle Gender Inequality

» ICE and Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement

» B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company in Music by Fast Company

» VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr

» Viberate & Imogen Heap Strive To Give Equal Opportunity To Every Artist

News Beat Directory


» [2018-03-03] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture; Licensing Of Music Played In Public Now Administered By New Leicester-based Joint Venture, PPL PRS Ltd

» [2018-02-27] Music Festivals And Conferences Pledge To Tackle Gender Inequality; Keychange Initiative Encourages Gender Balance In Music By End Of 2022

» [2018-02-21] Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK; Turner And Boateng Will Oversee The Atlantic A&R Team, Joint Projects, As Well As Maintaining Their Own Artist Rosters

» [2018-02-21] ICE And Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement; New Deal Will See Songwriters And Composers Remunerated

» [2018-02-20] B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company In Music By Fast Company; Global Creative Agency Receives Honor For Its Award-Winning Gorillaz Campaign

» [2018-02-18] YG PLUS And Gracenote To Bring K-POP To Fans Around The World; Gracenote And YG PLUS To Make All K-POP Music More Searchable And Discoverable On Global And Regional Streaming Music Platforms And Services

» [2018-02-17] VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr; VNUE Acquisition Aims To Ensure A Fairer Royalty System

» [2018-02-17] Is Podcasting The New Radio?; 25% Of Surveyed Americans Say They've Listened To A Podcast In The Past Month, Up From Less Than 10% In 2008

» [2018-02-01] Insomniac Announces Inaugural Electric Daisy Carnival China Set To Debut In Shanghai; China Marks EDC's Second Location On The Asian Continent

» [2018-02-01] Viberate & Imogen Heap Strive To Give Equal Opportunity To Every Artist; Heap's Main Role In Viberate's Advisory Team Will Be To Help Further Guide Us Toward A Second To None Service For The Live Music Segment

» [2018-01-22] Italian Independent Music Collective Fil1993 Group Signs With MusicDish*China; MusicDish*China Will Be Developing Their Online Presence And Social Media In China As Well As Releasing Their Catalogue To Chinese Streaming Music Services

» [2017-12-25] MusicDish*China Presents 'Savage Guitarist' Todd Clouser In Beijing; As Part Of His #YouTheBrave Asia Tour That Includes 8 Shows Across Japan, Todd Will Be Giving Solo Shows At Laifu Livehouse On 12/27 And Temple Bar On 12/28
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Recording Artist Tiffani LeBlanc Reigns As The #PartyPrincess With New Track "Let's Party"

Hybrid Studios Hosts Annual NAMM Afterparty

High Definition Music Card - The New Way To Experience Music!

DEATH BY MISADVENTURE, New True Mystery Podcast Launches 31st January 2018

Music And Kids Joins Forces With Carnie Wilson, With Plans To Provide One-on-One After-School Music Education To Thousands Of Middle And High School Students

Don Dawil's Valentine's Day Debut Latin Single "Necesito Verte"

Taking Applications - The 23rd Annual USA Songwriting Competition



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships