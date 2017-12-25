PPL and PRS for Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture

Licensing of music played in public now administered by new Leicester-based joint venture, PPL PRS Ltd

The UK's two music licensing companies, PPL and PRS for Music, have launched their joint venture to create one single company - PPL PRS Ltd - to administer the licensing of music used in public, known as "public performance".

In 2016, the two companies generated almost £270 million through the licensing of live and recorded music to businesses and organizations - from bars, pubs and clubs to hairdressers, fitness centers and hotels. After running costs, this revenue is distributed to their respective members - performers and record companies for PPL and songwriters, composers and publishers for PRS for Music - and acts as an important income stream for the music business. The new joint venture will be the biggest of its kind in the world.

The 200-person company is based in Leicester and is equally owned by PPL and PRS for Music. It has been created to provide customers with a streamlined service, a single point of contact, and one license covering both companies' respective rights, thereby simplifying the administration and making it easier to play and perform music in public. The joint license is called TheMusicLicence and brings to an end the need for customers to purchase separate PPL and PRS for Music licenses from each individual organization.