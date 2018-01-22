MusicDish e-Journal - March 10, 2018 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Round Hill Music And Zync Sign Madge To Joint Venture
JV publishing venture to support and expand Zync's successful rights representation business
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2018-03-09
Round Hill Music and Zync recently announced the launch of a new JV publishing venture to support and expand Zync's successful rights representation business and to offer funds for developing and signing new publishing deals with hot emerging artists. The latest artist to be signed under the JV is Madge, the one-woman occult-pop project from LA's Cat Leavy.

Delving into Celtic mythology, the legacy of her Mormon upbringing in Utah, contemporary spirituality and a 2018 take on pop sounds, Madge's pop vision is incontrovertibly her own. Of her debut single, "Fight Or Flight Club," Pigeons And Planes declared, "Madge hits you with a wall of sound, at once pleasant and discordant…" The single also garnered critical acclaim from London in Stereo, Hunger Magazine, Ladygunn Milk and The Guard and won a coveted spot on Spotify's Indie Pop playlist. Madge's second single is set to drop soon and a full EP via 22TWENTY will follow.

