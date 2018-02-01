MusicDish e-Journal - March 29, 2018 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone
Data pioneers choose entrepreneurial home for industry-leading A&R tool
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2018-03-28
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

Warner Music Group has acquired A&R insight tool Sodatone. Founded in 2016, Sodatone's proprietary technology combines streaming, social and touring data with the power of machine learning. The platform identifies unsigned talent by tracking early predictors of success, such as the loyalty and engagement of a growing fan-base, and the potential virality of a track or demo. In addition, Sodatone provides sophisticated insight into audience reaction to releases from established artists and songwriters. The service is particularly versatile in providing global and regional views, enabling A&Rs to focus on specific territories as well as global reach.

The company will continue to be run by its founders, Arjun Bali and Jerry Zhang, two innovators with a background in data science, artificial intelligence and engineering. Reporting to Vinnie Freda, Warner's Chief Data Officer, the duo will collaborate closely with A&R executives across Warner's recorded music and music publishing operations.

Related News from Mi2N:
» Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone

Home » News Beat » Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=14002
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
News Beat

» PPL and PRS for Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture

» Music Festivals And Conferences Pledge To Tackle Gender Inequality

» ICE and Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement

» B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company in Music by Fast Company

» VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr

News Beat Directory


» [2018-03-28] Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone; Data Pioneers Choose Entrepreneurial Home For Industry-leading A&R Tool

» [2018-03-09] Round Hill Music And Zync Sign Madge To Joint Venture; JV Publishing Venture To Support And Expand Zync's Successful Rights Representation Business

» [2018-03-03] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture; Licensing Of Music Played In Public Now Administered By New Leicester-based Joint Venture, PPL PRS Ltd

» [2018-02-27] Music Festivals And Conferences Pledge To Tackle Gender Inequality; Keychange Initiative Encourages Gender Balance In Music By End Of 2022

» [2018-02-21] Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK; Turner And Boateng Will Oversee The Atlantic A&R Team, Joint Projects, As Well As Maintaining Their Own Artist Rosters

» [2018-02-21] ICE And Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement; New Deal Will See Songwriters And Composers Remunerated

» [2018-02-20] B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company In Music By Fast Company; Global Creative Agency Receives Honor For Its Award-Winning Gorillaz Campaign

» [2018-02-18] YG PLUS And Gracenote To Bring K-POP To Fans Around The World; Gracenote And YG PLUS To Make All K-POP Music More Searchable And Discoverable On Global And Regional Streaming Music Platforms And Services

» [2018-02-17] VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr; VNUE Acquisition Aims To Ensure A Fairer Royalty System

» [2018-02-17] Is Podcasting The New Radio?; 25% Of Surveyed Americans Say They've Listened To A Podcast In The Past Month, Up From Less Than 10% In 2008

» [2018-02-01] Insomniac Announces Inaugural Electric Daisy Carnival China Set To Debut In Shanghai; China Marks EDC's Second Location On The Asian Continent

» [2018-02-01] Viberate & Imogen Heap Strive To Give Equal Opportunity To Every Artist; Heap's Main Role In Viberate's Advisory Team Will Be To Help Further Guide Us Toward A Second To None Service For The Live Music Segment
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Breezin' Entertainment & Productions Launches 813Live Band Led By NBC's The Voice Prior Contestant

Recording Artist Tiffani LeBlanc Reigns As The #PartyPrincess With New Track "Let's Party"

High Definition Music Card - The New Way To Experience Music!

DEATH BY MISADVENTURE, New True Mystery Podcast Launches 31st January 2018

Music And Kids Joins Forces With Carnie Wilson, With Plans To Provide One-on-One After-School Music Education To Thousands Of Middle And High School Students

Don Dawil's Valentine's Day Debut Latin Single "Necesito Verte"

Taking Applications - The 23rd Annual USA Songwriting Competition



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships