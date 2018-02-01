Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone

Data pioneers choose entrepreneurial home for industry-leading A&R tool

Warner Music Group has acquired A&R insight tool Sodatone. Founded in 2016, Sodatone's proprietary technology combines streaming, social and touring data with the power of machine learning. The platform identifies unsigned talent by tracking early predictors of success, such as the loyalty and engagement of a growing fan-base, and the potential virality of a track or demo. In addition, Sodatone provides sophisticated insight into audience reaction to releases from established artists and songwriters. The service is particularly versatile in providing global and regional views, enabling A&Rs to focus on specific territories as well as global reach.

The company will continue to be run by its founders, Arjun Bali and Jerry Zhang, two innovators with a background in data science, artificial intelligence and engineering. Reporting to Vinnie Freda, Warner's Chief Data Officer, the duo will collaborate closely with A&R executives across Warner's recorded music and music publishing operations.