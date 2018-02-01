Live.me Launches Its First Live Musical Themed Content Series

Live video broadcasting platform Live.me has partnered with The Code, a Grammy nominated writing, production and artist development company to launch You Need The Code, the platform's first ever live stream music program providing users with 14 hand-selected independent artists for their entertainment.

On April 2, 2018 users can tune in at 7:00PM EST to watch live concerts, one on one Q&As, exclusive record releases and backstage studio sessions, which bridge the gap between artists and their fans. Participating artists in the program include Crystal the Doll, Alahna Ly, Courtney Bell, Angelique Sabrina, Brianna Lee, Kevo Hendricks, Sino, Biance Badd, Rosette, Taz Zavala, Brielle Lesley, Pat Er'son, Raww Blue and Tyrik Ballard.

With help from Ashley Rose, CEO of The Code whose career as a Roc Nation signed writer has included writing hits such as Tamar Braxton - "Pieces" (Grammy Nominated), Zara Larsson - "Can't Hold Back" (Epic Records Sweden, certified platinum) and Sevyn Streeter Ft. Chris Brown "Don't Kill the Fun" (Top 10 U.S. R&B) has taken her years of experience to curate a lineup which she believes are the next wave of artists defining sound across genres.