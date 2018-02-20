ASCAP Revenues Top $1.144 Billion In 2017

ASCAP Delivers For The First Time More Than $1 Billion To Songwriter, Composer And Music Publisher Members

US performing rights organization ASCAP announced approximately $1.144 billion in revenues last year and distributed for the first time more than $1.007 billion to its songwriter, composer and music publisher members. Total ASCAP revenues increased by 8% and distributions were up 10% year-over-year.

Revenues from ASCAP's licensing efforts in the US alone grew nearly 11% in 2017 to $846 million, up $86.9 million over 2016. Domestic distributions from ASCAP-licensed and administered performances in the US also increased, to $723 million, up 15% over 2016.

ASCAP operates on a not-for-profit basis and delivers about 88 cents of every dollar collected back to members for performances of their music. With a 2017 operating expense ratio of about 12 percent, ASCAP remains among the most efficient Performance Rights Organizations in the world, while transforming to stay ahead of massive changes in the music industry.