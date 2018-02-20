Puma Unveils Drum Machine Inspired Sneaker

Legendary Roland 808 Drum Machine Inspires New PUMA Sneaker Style

Roland Corporation has teamed up with sports brand PUMA to unveil a new TR-808 inspired sneaker, the PUMA RS-0 Roland. The partnership brings into focus Roland's iconic TR-808 drum machine, credited by many as the spark that lit the flame of hip-hop music worldwide.



PUMA and Roland's new project is a story of reinvention, with PUMA just launching the new RS-0 shoe as a reboot of their classic '80s Running System (RS). PUMA chooses to partner with the world's most influential and creative brands, individuals, and institutions that push culture forward through innovation in design, style, technology, and more. '80s icons Sega and Polaroid were also chosen by PUMA for this collaborative launch.



The PUMA RS-0 Roland draws style from the future-retro look of the Roland TR-808's multi-colored panel of switches, knobs and LED lights. The sneaker features a premium leather black upper, micro perf vents, 6mm flat reflective laces, reflective midsole details and signature TR-808 colors – red, orange and yellow, on the Formstrip. Familiar notes like "Rhythm Composer" and "Bass Drum" accent the midsole and compliment the orange-hued translucent rubber outsole. PUMA and Roland branding are on the tongue label, footbed, and the anodized metal hangtag.



PUMA formally unveiled the PUMA RS-0 Roland at PUMA's global launch of the RS franchise in Berlin, Germany, a city that not only epitomizes "old-meets-new" architecturally but is also home to one of the world's fastest growing and most influential music scenes.

