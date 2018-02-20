BMG Appoints New Creative Directors In Nashville

BMG has appointed Courtney Allen and Rakiyah Marshall to Creative Director, based in Nashville. In their new roles, the two will be responsible for working with the diverse and accomplished existing songwriter roster and singing and developing more talent as BMG Nashville looks to continue on its record setting pace. Allen and Marshall will report to Kos Weaver, EVP BMG Nashville.

Marshall began her career in New York as part of Republic Records' radio promotion team working with their artist roster including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, James Bay, The Weeknd, Florida Georgia Line and more. Previously she served as Creative Director at Cornman Music, working alongside artists/writers such as Brett James, Kip Moore, Caitlyn Smith, Steven Lee Olsen, Josh Miller and was instrumental in procuring the sessions that produced the new Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line single 'Meant to Be'.

Allen joins BMG from Starstruck Entertainment, management firm of Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, among others, where she was the creative director of publishing, working with developing artists on the management roster. Previously, she was a membership representative at NSAI mentoring and developing unsigned songwriters.