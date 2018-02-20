Skype and Mixcloud Launch "Connecting..." Podcast Series

Podcast series connects the music world's brightest sparks and explores the power of creative collaboration

Digital audio streaming platform Mixcloud and messaging service Skype have launched an exclusive new podcast series called "Connecting..." that explores the creative process at the heart of the music industry and connects some of its brightest sparks to discuss how technology is transforming it.



The first episode of "Connecting..." hooks up LA-based musician, activist and music industry thinker Madame Gandhi with London-based singer-songwriter and record-producer NAO to discuss creative collaboration, from creating beats over email to performing live with artists they've only met on Skype. Episode two connects LA-based producer, performer and pioneer Machinedrum with Irish electronica star Iglooghost to explore the use of aliases in electronic music and how a solo producer gets by in a collaborative world.



The latest episode of "Connecting..." is a fascinating discussion between LA-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, performer, and The Late Late Show With James Corden drummer Pegasus Warning and eclectic U.K. artist Nabihah Iqbal, covering the former's experience as a professor, the latter's background in ethnomusicology, and how music can be a creative force that connects people of various backgrounds.

