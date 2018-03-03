NetEase Cloud Music Sign Distribution Partnership With B2 Music

Chinese music streaming service to release Billboard "Best of Asia" album series

Chinese music streaming service NetEase Cloud Music entered a strategic multi-year distribution partnership with B2 Music, the record label of B2 Holdings. Under the terms of the agreement, NCM will be the strategic Chinese distribution partner for B2's album series, "Billboard presents Electric Asia", "VIBE presents Urban Asia" and "SPIN presents Indie Asia".

"Billboard, VIBE and SPIN represent some of the most recognized and trusted names in the music business," said Mathew Daniel, VP of International for NetEase Cloud Music. "We are thrilled to work with B2 to bring these exciting album series to the widest audience possible in China."

All iconic brands in music, the Billboard, VIBE and SPIN compilations bring together the best music from around Asia, including collaborations with Western stars. With 31% of all dance music consumed in China being on NCM, the Billboard series brings some of the best EDM music from the region to this engaged audience. Volume 1 of Electric Asia, released last year, included hits from major artists including the Steve Aoki remix of Chinese superstar Jane Zhang's Dust My Shoulders Off.

The first album to be released under the new partnerships between NetEase Cloud Music and B2 will be VIBE presents Urban Asia Vol. 1. Scheduled for a May 4 worldwide release, the album, which includes four exclusive new tracks, features many of the biggest hip-hop stars from China and around Asia. The first single, Youth Anthem, to be released on April 27, is an exclusive track featuring top Chinese rapper Boss X (f/k/a/ Fat Shady). Chinese K-Pop idol Jackson Wang from Got7 is featured on the exclusive Can't Breathe. Other notable artists include Higher Brothers, Edison Chen, Thaitanium and Divine.