Hollywood Heavyweights Launch New Christian Music Label

Hollywood heavyweights Joel Weldon and Tom Mgrdichian have announced the launch of their new Christian Music label, Firma Music Group. Their debut release, Firma Collective - Songs for Every Soul, produced by Mgrdichian and mixed by the legendary Brian Reeves (U2, Elton John, Danny Elfman, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez), will be released on May 4 and is available now for pre-order at iTunes.



Tom Mgrdichian is a producer, songwriter and composer with a long history of pop music and movie credits, having worked with some of the biggest names in the business including Earth, Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews, Olivia Newton-John, David Foster and countless others. His dozens of movie credits include Wild Hogs, Die Hard 2, a dozen or more Adam Sandler pictures and many more. But throughout his career, he's had a growing desire to express his Christian faith with his talent.



Joel Weldon is a seasoned voice actor, represented by a high-powered Beverly Hills talent agency. His voice is heard on ad campaigns and network narration all across the USA and around the world on a daily basis, including Toyota, NASCAR, NHL Network, Fox Sports and Rosetta Stone, as well as national ads for the Trump presidential campaign. But just a few years ago, he was one of the most sought-after independent Christian artists in the country. As a worship leader and songwriter, his creations have been sung in churches worldwide and he has contributed his talents to campaigns with Franklin Graham and Greg Laurie, among many others.



For their debut release, Mgrdichian and Weldon teamed up with powerful young worship leaders Lexi Jones and Matthew Scott. The result is Firma Collective - Songs for Every Soul - a 7-song album of inspired new songs that is sure to grab the attention of Christian Music fans everywhere.

