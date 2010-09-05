MusicDish e-Journal - May 4, 2018 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour
The tour will kickoff in Shanghai where the band will represent Lithuania during the country's signing to the Silk Road Music Alliance
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2018-05-04
MusicDish*China 独立小炒 presents award-winning Lithuanian rock band Colours of Bubbles first tour in China in support of their latest album "She Is The Darkness". The tour will kickoff in Shanghai where the band will represent Lithuania during the country's signing to the Silk Road Music Alliance on May 8th. The Silk Road Music Alliance is developing music trade ties between China and international countries in music production, artist talent development, music education, technology innovation, concert performances and music content sales.

On May 9th, Colours of Bubbles will also represent their country for the signging ceremony of the Lithuanian Music Business Association and China Records Group, coinciding with the grand opening of CRG's vinyl pressing plant. The band will then play the Hopful Festival at Brew Bear, followed by shows in Changsha, Chongqing, Handan and Beijing where they will cap their tour with a performance at the MTA Festival.

Wed-Thurs, 5/9-10 19:00
Hopful Festival
Brew Bear
Ticket: http://www.tryclearcut.com/event/qbhpLmpF

Fri, 5/11 20:30
Changsha, 46live House
80RMB presale/ 100RMB at the door
Ticket: https://www.showstart.com/event/52520

Sat, 5/12 20:30
Chongqing, Nuts 坚果 Live House
80RMB presale/ 100RMB at the door
Ticket: https://www.showstart.com/event/52578

Wed, 5/16 21:00
Handan, Mofu 魔符 Live house
60RMB presale/ 80RMB at the door
Ticket: https://www.showstart.com/event/52575

Thu, 5/17 20:30
MTA Festival Presents... featuring James Vickery
Beijing, Yue Space
80RMB presale/ 100RMB at the door
Ticket: https://www.showstart.com/event/52577

Fri, 5/18
Huailai, MTA Festival (Naboo Stage)
具体票价信息请关注天漠音乐节
官方微信（ID: mtafestival）/ 微博/ 官网均可购票

MTA Festival will be presenting Colours of Bubbles at Beijing's Yue Space on May 17, ahead of their performance at the festival's Naboo Stage being held in the desert bout 200 km from Beijing. Special guest UK soulful vocalist James Vickery, better known through BBC introducing or as the voice of Disclosure's club anthem 'Flow', will open for the band at Yue Space.

Hailing from Siauliai, a city often labelled the Lithuanian Manchester, Colours of Bubbles is serving their listeners the special blend between modern indie sounds with European-styled country feedback and offers a darker, deeper reflection on the indie in the north Eastern Europe.

Having two albums in band's discography ("Inspired by a True Story" and "She is the Darkness"), "Colours of Bubbles" has played nearly 200 concerts in every corner of Europe, made appearances on the main European rock, indie music festivals and in the end of April, 2016 had the biggest concert of this fivesome careers – performed at "Siemens" arena in Vilnius and been listened by more than 2000 people.

One of the greatest achievements in bands awards history is Rock Band of the Year award at local Grammy's – M.A.M.A. music awards, which "Colours of Bubbles" won in year 2015.

