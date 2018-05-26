Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing

The official launch will be on May 26 at Magnet Theater with a performance supporting its first vinyl release: Píng Zè

Maybe Noise, an independent record label in Beijing releasing experimental and avant-garde music, with a focus on contemporary composition, is (finally!!) launching this month. Though the label has existed for several years as a work in progress among its two co-founders, Zhang Shouwang (Carsick Cars, White+) and Yan Yulong (Chui Wan), its official launch will be on Saturday May 26, 2018 at Magnet Theater with a performance supporting its first vinyl release: Píng Zè 《平仄》, a duo composition by Zhang and Yan. Maybe Noise's second vinyl release, Chui Wan at the Museum, will be available in June 2018.

Date/time: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:30pm

Ticket: 100 RMB (80 RMB presale)

Venue: Magnet Theater (磁剧场)

Address: #11 Fu'an West Road, Hesheng Qilin New World B1 (across from Wangjing SOHO)

Maybe Noise's mission is to showcase the best, most interesting, and most challenging compositions from Beijing's avant-garde contemporary music scene via a carefully curated selection of recordings released on vinyl. The label will also produce video, text, and other materials documenting the music and the artists creating it, as well as a cassette series called Maybe Noise Live that will present a rawer, more direct snapshot of on-stage encounters between Chinese artists and their international peers.

In the interest of supporting emerging composers and generating opportunities to present their work, Maybe Noise also operates an in-house performance group, the Maybe Ensemble, directed by multi-instrumentalist, composer, and audio/visual artist Sheng Jie.