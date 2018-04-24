|
MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
The tour will crisscross through China with 12 shows in 8 cities, including Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Kunming, Jiaxin, Wuhan and Beijing
MusicDish announced the 2018 China tour for Mexico City based rock fusion trio A Love Electric. Starting on June 6 in Guangzhou, the tour will crisscross through country with 12 shows in 8 cities, including Dongguan, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Kunming, Jiaxin, Wuhan and Beijing. This is bandleader, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Todd Clouser's second time to China after playing solo shows in Beijing last December at Laifu Livehouse and Temple Bar as part of his Asia tour.
This is MusicDish's 4th China tour this year, having organized tours for French punk rockers Bare Teeth and SoCal alt-rock band Tom Ricci and NerveBlocs in April as well as Lithuanian rock band Colours of Bubbles in May. The latter tour also included signings with the Silk Road Alliance and China Records Corporation.
A LOVE ELECTRIC 2018 CHINA TOUR
Wednesday, 6/6
Guangzhou
Being Wild 别野
Free
Thursday, 6/7
Dongguan
Brown Sugar
Tickets
Friday, 6/8
Zhuhai
Golden Jazz
Wechat
Saturday, 6/9
Shenzhen
Mars Livehouse
Wechat
Sunday, 6/10
Shenzhen
Lavo
Wechat
Monday, 6/11
Guangzhou
Zhile Art Space
Zhongtian Shopping Mall, CITIC Plaza
Free
Wechat
Wednesday, 6/13
Kunming
The Turtle Club
Free
Friday, 6/15
Jiaxin
Messenger
Saturday, 6/16
Wuhan
Coastline Bar
Wechat
Sunday, 6/17
Beijing
The Beijinger Burger Festival
Free
Sunday, 6/17
feat. WHAI and Nocturnes
Beijing
School Bar
Tickets
Monday, 6/18
Beijing
Temple Bar
Free
A Love Electric is a critically acclaimed rock trio born out of Mexico City's jazz scene. From cities throughout Mexico, the United States, and on tours through Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, Morocco, to Panama, and through Argentina to Patagonia, A Love Electric has won fans and praise from critics for its energetic and altruistic approach to creating and performing. "Blistering", says the Prague Post of the A Love Electric experience, NPR says "fascinating", Time Out Barcelona "illuminating", and MX City's major newspaper La Jornada "a hit, one of the most progressive and important groups of recent years."
A Love Electric has performed at Festivals from rock giant Vive Latino in Mx City to Solarte in Spain, Winter Jazzfest NYC, and in theaters, clubs and concert halls from The Town Hall in New York City to B Flat Jazz in Berlin, Germany, averaging nearly 130 concerts a year along with working as philanthropists in music education.
Related MusicDish e-Journal Articles:
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour - The tour will kickoff in Shanghai where the band will represent Lithuania during the country's signing to the Silk Road Music Alliance (2018-05-04)
back
| top