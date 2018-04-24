|
Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
Renowned U.K. Music Executive to Join Universal Music Group's U.S. Label Leadership
Darcus Beese OBE, a renowned and iconic British music executive, has been named President of Island Records, where he will join Universal Music Group's U.S. label leadership team.
Beese, whose career includes working with Amy Winehouse, Florence Welch and breakout star Sigrid, among many others, as well as leading Island Records U.K. since 2013, will succeed David Massey as President of Island Records in New York. Beese's appointment is effective July 1.
Island Records U.K. has been Beese's home for nearly his entire music career. He started as an intern in Island's promotion department in 1989, and worked his way up through the company, holding numerous jobs including A&R director, where his signings include Amy Winehouse, Sugababes and Taio Cruz. Winehouse went on to sell more than 30 million albums and won five Grammy awards in 2008 for Back to Blackand its breakout single “Rehab,” including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.
In 2008, Beese was named co-president of the label with Ted Cockle, where artists they developed include Mumford & Sons, and Florence + the Machine, two groups that have gone on to global acclaim, selling millions of albums and selling out world tours.
Beese was named President of Island U.K. in 2013, overseeing the careers of established Island artists including Annie Lennox, PJ Harvey, Robbie Williams and U2, alongside breakthrough new acts including Ben Howard, Big Shaq, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Hozier, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, and most recently, BBC Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid, as well as helping break U.S. artists in the U.K. including Ariana Grande, DNCE, Drake, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and The Weeknd, among many others.
