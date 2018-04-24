13 Music Label Sold to MTN

DSN Music Spins off Record Label to Albuquerque Music Entrepreneur's New Group

MTN LLC, a private investment group headed by veteran music entrepreneur Kevin Kraybill, has announced the purchase of the 13 Music Ltd. record label, from Arizona-based DSN Music for an undisclosed amount.



DSN had acquired the assets of 13 Music (13 Records) from the original owners in 2015, and became an icubator label for the music group, launching emerging recording artists, as well as home to several veteran groups from their library.



13 Music will now be based in Albuquerque, with MTN's Kraybill as President of the new entity, with plans to open a satellite office in Austin, Texas.



Originally founded in Tempe Arizona as 13 Records, 13 Music has been home to artists such as Lava, Bluesman, Hottrod Hottie, Blackout, and Bratana amongst others in its roster.



The revamped label will now be based in Albuquerque, with MTN's Kraybill as President of the new entity, with plans to open a satellite office in Austin, Texas. "We have begun to embrace the coming challenges, looking to strengthen our community, and prove our service can be beneficial. Paramount to all, we wish to help all those involved" Kraybill said.

