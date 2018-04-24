|
Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
As well as building BMG's European infrastructure, Casimir was instrumental in developing BMG's recordings business
BMG has promoted Fred Casimir to EVP Global Recordings responsible for driving the revenues of BMG artists outside their domestic markets. Casimir takes on the new job in addition to his existing role of President Continental Europe which he has held since January 2016.
Casimir first joined the new BMG in 2009 from sister Bertelsmann company Fremantle Media where he was responsible for all of its music-related businesses across Europe including licensing, artist projects and music publishing.
As well as building BMG's European infrastructure, Casimir was instrumental in developing BMG's recordings business - from the initial catalogue licensed from Sony BMG and the acquisition of Union Square Music in the UK to the development of the company's ground-breaking revenue share deals with artists and the breakthrough signing of Rick Astley whose album 50 has sold over 300,000 copies in the UK alone.
Casimir will now take charge of BMG's international team responsible for driving revenues outside an artist's country of signing.
back
| top
|
Career Tips
» Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK
» The Nashville Musicians Sound Healthcare Plan Rolls Out
» Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA
» The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards
» Aloft Hotels And MTV Spotlight Top Asia Pacific Music Talent
Career Tips Directory
» [2018-06-06] Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media; Created By James Hannigan, Award-winning Composer And Game Music Connect Co-founder, Screen Music Connect Builds On The Success Of The Sold-out Game Music Conferences
» [2018-06-05] Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business; As Well As Building BMG's European Infrastructure, Casimir Was Instrumental In Developing BMG's Recordings Business
» [2018-06-03] 13 Music Label Sold To MTN; DSN Music Spins Off Record Label To Albuquerque Music Entrepreneur's New Group
» [2018-06-02] CISAC 2018 Annual Report; A Comprehensive Overview Of The Confederation's Work To Serve 4 Million Creators And 239 Authors Societies Across The World
» [2018-06-02] MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour; The Tour Will Crisscross Through China With 12 Shows In 8 Cities, Including Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Kunming, Jiaxin, Wuhan And Beijing
» [2018-06-02] Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records; Renowned U.K. Music Executive To Join Universal Music Group's U.S. Label Leadership
» [2018-05-17] Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing; The Official Launch Will Be On May 26 At Magnet Theater With A Performance Supporting Its First Vinyl Release: Píng Zè
» [2018-05-04] Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour; The Tour Will Kickoff In Shanghai Where The Band Will Represent Lithuania During The Country's Signing To The Silk Road Music Alliance
» [2018-05-01] Hollywood Heavyweights Launch New Christian Music Label; Their Debut Release, Firma Collective - Songs For Every Soul, Was Produced By Mgrdichian And Mixed By The Legendary Brian Reeves
» [2018-04-30] Pop Artist Ava King Releases New Single; Paris-born Ava King Decided To Move To Beijing Where She Wrote For One Of The Biggest Chinese Movie Production Companies, HuaYi Brothers
» [2018-04-27] NetEase Cloud Music Sign Distribution Partnership With B2 Music; Chinese Music Streaming Service To Release Billboard "Best Of Asia" Album Series
» [2018-04-24] Skype And Mixcloud Launch "Connecting..." Podcast Series; Podcast Series Connects The Music World's Brightest Sparks And Explores The Power Of Creative Collaboration
|
follow MusicDish on