Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business

BMG has promoted Fred Casimir to EVP Global Recordings responsible for driving the revenues of BMG artists outside their domestic markets. Casimir takes on the new job in addition to his existing role of President Continental Europe which he has held since January 2016.

Casimir first joined the new BMG in 2009 from sister Bertelsmann company Fremantle Media where he was responsible for all of its music-related businesses across Europe including licensing, artist projects and music publishing.

As well as building BMG's European infrastructure, Casimir was instrumental in developing BMG's recordings business - from the initial catalogue licensed from Sony BMG and the acquisition of Union Square Music in the UK to the development of the company's ground-breaking revenue share deals with artists and the breakthrough signing of Rick Astley whose album 50 has sold over 300,000 copies in the UK alone.

Casimir will now take charge of BMG's international team responsible for driving revenues outside an artist's country of signing.