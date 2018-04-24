Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media

Created by James Hannigan, award-winning composer and Game Music Connect co-founder, Screen Music Connect builds on the success of the sold-out game music conferences

Screen Music Connect, a new London-based symposium series exploring the music of film, television, video games and virtual reality, announced its inaugural event will be held on September 24 at the newly-furbished Purcell Room within the Southbank Centre in London.



Created by James Hannigan, award-winning composer and Game Music Connect co-founder, Screen Music Connect builds on the success of the sold-out game music conferences to celebrate the richly diverse world of music for film, television and interactive media, along with the creative talent behind it.



Screen Music Connect will open with a keynote from Vick Bain (BASCA), and the day's programming will comprise interviews, case studies and roundtable discussions with a leading line-up of media composers and multi-industry practitioners on a variety of subjects including soundtracks and classical music, creative collaboration in film and television, Artificial Intelligence-generated music and cutting-edge video game composition. Full details of the day's sessions and other distinguished guest speakers will be announced soon.



