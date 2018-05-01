Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO

Andy Ma has also been appointed EVP, Commercial and Business Development for Greater China

Andy Ma has been appointed CEO, Warner Music China and EVP, Commercial and Business Development, Greater China. In his new role, Andy will lead Warner Music's expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing music markets, driving its ambition to be the leading label in China.

Andy was previously Warner Music's Chief Commercial Officer for Greater China and SVP, Commercial and Business Development, Greater China and South East Asia.

China became a top 10 recorded music market for the first time in 2017, up from the 19th largest in 2014, with annual industry revenues increasing by 35.3 per cent to US$292.3 million (IFPI).

Andy Ma joined WMG in 2011 as Vice President for New Media for Warner Music Greater China and South East Asia, before becoming Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Development, Greater China and South East Asia in 2015.

In that role, he helped develop WMG's strategic partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent, which is licensed to distribute the company's repertoire in mainland China, as well as making it available on its own platforms, such as QQ Music. He also helped build corporate relationships with China Mobile and other Chinese technology companies, as well as video and handset device suppliers.

Outside of China, Andy has been at the heart of WMG's licensing deals with other major Asian digital music services, including Taiwanese-based KKBOX and South Korea's Melon.

In 2016, he was appointed to the additional role of Chief Commercial Officer for Greater China, working to explore opportunities from tie-ups with independent labels to brand partnership deals.

Andy began his career as a business development officer at fashion giant Esprit Asia, before working in various roles across the fashion, consumer electronics and software industries. He holds a BA (Hons) in Marketing from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.