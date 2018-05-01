MusicDish e-Journal - September 4, 2018 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
Andy Ma has also been appointed EVP, Commercial and Business Development for Greater China
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2018-08-23
Andy Ma has been appointed CEO, Warner Music China and EVP, Commercial and Business Development, Greater China. In his new role, Andy will lead Warner Music's expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing music markets, driving its ambition to be the leading label in China.

Andy was previously Warner Music's Chief Commercial Officer for Greater China and SVP, Commercial and Business Development, Greater China and South East Asia.

China became a top 10 recorded music market for the first time in 2017, up from the 19th largest in 2014, with annual industry revenues increasing by 35.3 per cent to US$292.3 million (IFPI).

Andy Ma joined WMG in 2011 as Vice President for New Media for Warner Music Greater China and South East Asia, before becoming Senior Vice President, Commercial & Business Development, Greater China and South East Asia in 2015.

In that role, he helped develop WMG's strategic partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent, which is licensed to distribute the company's repertoire in mainland China, as well as making it available on its own platforms, such as QQ Music. He also helped build corporate relationships with China Mobile and other Chinese technology companies, as well as video and handset device suppliers.

Outside of China, Andy has been at the heart of WMG's licensing deals with other major Asian digital music services, including Taiwanese-based KKBOX and South Korea's Melon.

In 2016, he was appointed to the additional role of Chief Commercial Officer for Greater China, working to explore opportunities from tie-ups with independent labels to brand partnership deals.

Andy began his career as a business development officer at fashion giant Esprit Asia, before working in various roles across the fashion, consumer electronics and software industries. He holds a BA (Hons) in Marketing from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

» [2018-08-23] IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain; IndieOn Is Confident Of Creating A "music Miner" Who Listens More And Grow Their Token Value

» [2018-06-23] The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing; International Music Industries Signing Of A Mutual Resource Sharing Agreement With Shanghai Conservatory Of Music & The China Records Group

» [2018-06-06] Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media; Created By James Hannigan, Award-winning Composer And Game Music Connect Co-founder, Screen Music Connect Builds On The Success Of The Sold-out Game Music Conferences

» [2018-06-05] Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business; As Well As Building BMG's European Infrastructure, Casimir Was Instrumental In Developing BMG's Recordings Business

» [2018-06-03] 13 Music Label Sold To MTN; DSN Music Spins Off Record Label To Albuquerque Music Entrepreneur's New Group

» [2018-06-02] CISAC 2018 Annual Report; A Comprehensive Overview Of The Confederation's Work To Serve 4 Million Creators And 239 Authors Societies Across The World

» [2018-06-02] MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour; The Tour Will Crisscross Through China With 12 Shows In 8 Cities, Including Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Kunming, Jiaxin, Wuhan And Beijing

» [2018-06-02] Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records; Renowned U.K. Music Executive To Join Universal Music Group's U.S. Label Leadership

» [2018-05-17] Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing; The Official Launch Will Be On May 26 At Magnet Theater With A Performance Supporting Its First Vinyl Release: Píng Zè

» [2018-05-04] Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour; The Tour Will Kickoff In Shanghai Where The Band Will Represent Lithuania During The Country's Signing To The Silk Road Music Alliance

» [2018-05-01] Hollywood Heavyweights Launch New Christian Music Label; Their Debut Release, Firma Collective - Songs For Every Soul, Was Produced By Mgrdichian And Mixed By The Legendary Brian Reeves
