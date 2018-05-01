indieOn Connects Music to the Blockchain

indieOn is confident of creating a "music miner" who listens more and grow their Token value

indieOn announced the release of its music currency NDI to bring blockchain technology to the music sharing economy. Using a consensus platform allowing indieOn App subscribers to listen and vote on music selections in return for NDI tokens. indieOn is confident of creating a "music miner" who listens more and grow their Token value.



The indieOn protocol is based on a decentralize ecosystem and revolutionize the music sharing economy industry. Chain of custody and smart wallets solve critical problems for musicians in marketing, managing and monetizing their creative talent.



The global music sharing industry commands a market size of nearly $14 billion as of 2017. The industry continues to grow; however, persistent problems remain for musicians and listeners alike. indieOn’s protocols intend to resolve the following four major pain points:



* Protection of musician identity and rights

* Token reward system for frequent users known as "music miners" who listen and vote on music

* Immersive and more intimate entertainment experience for listeners

* Higher levels of remuneration and faster payout for musicians.



Blockchain provides the foundation of a genuine peer-to-peer sharing economy by providing a trusted transaction platform with no intermediaries. Using blockchain technology to run a sharing-economy ecosystem means no central authority is needed.



IndieOn has these interlocking components:



1. A digital platform for artists to market, manage and monetize creative content, media, and merchandise.

2. A music token (NDI) allowing participants to store value and make purchases in the indieOn App.

3. A truly intimate experience for listeners, viewers, and purchasers of artist’s creative content.

4. A consensus platform creating music miners who listen, vote, are rewarded.

5. Revenue generation and licensing agreements with numerous industry advertisers.



The company also announced that Phoenix Arizona based Black Dog Venture Partners has been retained as a strategic advisor.

