Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal with Budweiser for Creamfields Festivals

Together, Creamfields and Budweiser will focus on building entirely new content for dedicated electronic music fans throughout Asia

Live Nation Electronic Asia announced a multi-year partnership making Budweiser the official brand and exclusive presenting sponsor of this year's Creamfields signature events and Cream Tour in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Since the first Super Club event in 1992, Creamfields has become one of the world's biggest dance music festivals. Building on the success of the sold-out inaugural shows in Hong Kong and Taipei in December 2017, Creamfields announced plans to return to China in 2018. The 2018 global expansion plan includes a stacked schedule of events that will travel to even more cities in Asia, while creating a new chapter in the region's dance music history.

In recent years, Budweiser has amped up their support of electronic music, inspiring customers to "unleash your true self" through the genre. Budweiser has sponsored an extensive number of dance music festivals, earning themselves a vast number of dedicated followers in Asia. As one of the biggest names in the electronic festival world, Creamfields has undoubtedly solidified its presence in China and will help Budweiser grow their presence even more.

Together, Creamfields and Budweiser will focus on building entirely new content for dedicated electronic music fans throughout Asia. The two brands are committed to sharing their passion for music and entertainment, and aim to bring thousands of visitors and festivals goers some of the best musical talent and live experiences available. Budweiser is creating immersive and interactive experiences to encourage attendees to authentically express themselves while at Creamfields. These activations will be featured throughout the festival grounds, with special Budweiser Pavilions at each event serving as a main hub for activities.